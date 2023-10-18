U2 to reportedly extend Las Vegas Sphere residency

U2 are set to extend their residency at the new Sphere venue in Las Vegas, according to reports.

Held at the newly launched venue in Nevada, the Irish rock veterans became the first artist to perform at the Sphere and are currently underway with their residency which sees them perform some ‘Achtung Baby’ deep cuts for the first time in 30 years along with other classic hits.

The live shows – titled ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ – kicked off on September 29, and was scheduled to run until December 16. However, according to new reports, it seems that the band are set to be adding more dates to the residency.

Advertisement

The speculation arose after outlets like The New York Post claimed that U2 are set to add a total of 12 more dates to the list while organisers continue to seek out other acts to take on the headline spot at the $2.3billion venue.

It is not yet clear whether these 12 extra dates have been locked in or not, however, with Bono and co. reportedly guaranteed $4million (£3.28m) per show from LiveNation (via Stereogum), it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the band were willing to extend their stay at the Las Vegas site.

In recent months, speculation has been rife about who the next act to take on the residency could be. Back in August, the New York Post also reported that MSG boss James Dolan was “locking in” The Eagles as the next band to take over from U2, and that the venue would play host to a farewell tour for the band. However, given the reported extra U2 dates, it seems that those negotiations are still ongoing.

“The band is less important than the visuals,” a source told the outlet. “People want the Sphere experience more than the band.”

In a five-star review of U2’s opening night at the multi-billion dollar venue, NME described the event as one that “truly takes your breath away”.

Advertisement

“Reaching its cinematic climax, it feels like the band, venue and audience are transported to the vast depths of the Mojave Desert itself as they rattle off ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘With Or Without You’ and ‘Beautiful Day’,” it read.

“Edge previously pointed out that U2 are taking the live concert experience “to the next level” and this opening night does a fine balancing act of doing just that while also ensuring their music remains very much at the forefront.

“And this is just the start of a stunning residency which will only continue to blossom with each passing night in this city of blinding lights.”