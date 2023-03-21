U2’s ‘Songs Of Surrender’ is outselling the rest of the Top Five combined

U2’s latest album ‘Songs Of Surrender’ is currently selling more copies than the rest of the Top Five in the charts combined – and fast on the way to becoming the band’s 11th Number One album.

Released last Friday, the album saw the Irish rock veterans return with a series of re-recorded and re-interpreted songs from throughout their 40-year career, including fan favourites, ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ and ‘With Or Without You’.

Sharing its name with Bono’s 2022 memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the album is already performing extremely well on the charts and, as of yesterday, outselling the rest of the Top Five combined, according to The Official Charts Company.

Advertisement

If it were to peak at the top position, it would mark the band’s 11th number one album, and the first to reach the summit following their 2009 LP, ‘No Line On the Horizon’. Previously, U2 have scored consecutive Top 10 entries over the past decade, with 2014’s ‘Songs Of Innocence’ and 2017’s ‘Songs of Experience’ peaking at Number Six and Number Five respectively.

Additionally, their greatest hits album, ‘U218 Singles’, has also resurfaced and is on its way to reaching the Top 40 for the second time. First released in 2006, the album originally reached the number six spot.

In other chart news, Black Honey could also reach their second Top 10 record with their album, ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ and pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low are rapidly approaching their fifth Top 10 release with ‘Tell Me I’m Alive’.

In a three-star review of U2’s new collection, NME concluded that: “There is disappointment that a number of U2’s big-hitters don’t translate well on ‘Songs For Surrender’, but this revision hasn’t been a totally fruitless endeavour: you just have to dig a little bit deeper to find the reimagined material that’s truly worth savouring.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, U2’s frontman, Bono, and guitarist, The Edge, became the latest musicians to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Here they performed stripped-back performances of tracks including ‘Beautiful Day’ and ‘In A Little While’, accompanied by the Duke Ellington School of the Arts choir.

Elsewhere, Bono also spoke out about the band’s 45-year career and explained that at one point or another, every U2 member considered “walking away” from the line-up.

“I have certainly thought about walking away from U2, every member has. We have all thought about it,” he said, adding that the thought process was “the right instinct to question whether this should still be going and what it demands of all four members.”