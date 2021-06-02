UDD to play virtual concert with “ghost audience” for Netflix ‘Trese’ launch

Filipino band UDD will perform a virtual concert to promote the upcoming Netflix animated series, Trese.

The band wrote and recorded the song ‘Paagi’ as the show’s theme song. They’ve revealed on social media that the virtual performance, dubbed the Not ALive Concert, will feature fans as part of a “ghost audience” – a nod to Trese, which is about a detective who investigates crimes with supernatural elements in a fictional Manila.

Interested fans are required to submit videos of themselves on the event website, which will provide a ghost filter for their submissions. The Not ALive Concert will air on Netflix Philippines’ Facebook page next Thursday (June 10) before midnight, ahead of the show’s premiere on June 11.

UDD were contacted last September to work on a theme song for Trese, which premieres June 11.

“I was really excited because I’ve been a long subscriber of Netflix and I’ve seen the original Trese komiks when it first came out as simple black and white photocopies,” UDD bassist Paul Yap told Bandwagon Asia of the collaboration. “Now, it’s going to be animated and colored!”

'Sa mata ng iba, mga lihim magpapakita.’ ‘Di na maitatago kaya we give you a taste of ‘PAAGI,’ the official OST of UDD for Netflix’s Trese! Catch the series premiere this June 11, Friday. Stay tuned, there’s more to come. pic.twitter.com/NWaNkDhjxa — UDD (@UDDph) May 29, 2021

Trese is an animated adaptation of the award-winning Filipino graphic novel of the same name, written by Budjette Tan and artist KaJO Baldisimo. The comic is set in a fictional Manila where humans coexist alongside an underworld of mythical creatures, and follows Alexandra Trese, a detective who specialises in crimes of supernatural origin. Netflix shared the official trailer for Trese last month.

The show will be released on Netflix in both English and Filipino, with Shay Mitchell and Liza Soberano voicing the titular character in these respective versions.

The English voice cast of Trese will consist of Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips and Dante Basco. Meanwhile, the Filipino voice cast includes Simon dela Cruz, Apollo Abraham, Christopher Carlo Caling, Christian Velarde, and Eugene Adalia.