Ultra announces festival in Taiwan, its first event since the coronavirus pandemic

Ultra Music Festival, the world’s leading electronic dance music festival franchise, has announced a Taiwan event for next month – its first physical event since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Happening on November 14 at the Dajia Riverside Park, Road To Ultra: Taiwan will be a single-day festival featuring international DJs Alesso, Kayzo, Slander and Vini Vici, with regional support from Taiwanese acts DJ Junior, DJ Pei and Ray Ray. Tickets can be found here.

The last physical festival on Ultra’s roster to take place this year was Road To Ultra in India and Ultra Australia on March 7 and 8. After the global coronavirus outbreak worsened in March, every festival in Ultra’s global lineup, including flagship events in Miami and Europe, was cancelled.

Since 2017, Ultra has expanded its global roster to span 29 countries and 26 cities for an average of 45 events a year. In comparison, Road To Ultra: Taiwan 2020 will only be the festival franchise’s fifth event of 2020.

Road To Ultra events are Ultra’s smaller-scale festivals that feature performers from the following year’s flagship event in Miami. Since its inception in 2015, Road To Ultra has made a home in Taiwan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, and once in Singapore.

Taiwan is among the first countries in the world to curb the spread of coronavirus, and has since announced the return of physical music festivals, with additional safety measures. These include LUCFest, which will also take place in November with a fully local line-up.

The last Ultra event in Taiwan in 2018 drew a crowd of over 50,000 partygoers. It is currently unclear to what extent this year’s attendance will be affected by COVID-19 safety precautions.

Per Ultra’s website, a physical festival is scheduled for fall in Korea, although dates and a lineup have not been announced. It is unclear at this time if the festival will still proceed as planned.