Underoath share new single ‘Hallelujah’, announce self-produced ninth album

Floridian post-hardcore outfit Underoath have dropped an explosive new single titled ‘Hallelujah’, sharing alongside it the details for their forthcoming ninth album.

Marking a return to the gritty, metallic edginess of their earlier work, ‘Hallelujah’ stands out with blistering lead guitars and a vocal performance steeped in genuine rage. It’s tailored perfectly for crowd participation in the band’s live show, too, with a choir leading in the track by chanting: “Cut the lights / Face yourself / We’re not dreaming / This is hell.”

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Hallelujah’ below:

In a press release, guitarist Tim McTague said: “I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons, but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me.

“It’s dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That’s what Underoath does best in my opinion.”

Underoath will release their ninth album, ‘Voyeurist’, on January 22 via Fearless. In today’s (August 5) presser, the band described it as “high-def violence” and “technologically advanced, but undeniably visceral”.

“Conceptually, ‘Voyeurist’ has several interrelated meanings,” the band explained, “Each tying back to the concepts of how we curate ourselves through social media and how that facade masks a lot of what we actually experience in life.”

‘Voyeurist’ comes as the follow-up to Underoath’s 2018 comeback album ‘Erase Me’ – an experimental foray into a more synth-driven sound, produced by Kesha, One Direction and Ariana Grande collaborator Matt Squire – and marks the band’s first time making a record without any outside influence.

“I’ve always wanted to record our own album,” McTague continued. “I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way.

“We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven’t ever felt this attached to a project in my life.”

The tracklisting for Underoath’s ‘Voyeurist’ is:

1. ‘Damn Excuses’

2. ‘Hallelujah’

3. ‘I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends’

4. ‘Cycle ft. Ghostemane’

5. ‘Thorn’

6. ‘(No Oasis)’

7. ‘Take A Breath’

8. ‘We’re All Gonna Die’

9. ‘Numb’

10. ‘Pneumonia’