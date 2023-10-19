Listen to Underworld’s eight-minute new single ‘Denver Luna’

Underworld have released a new single called ‘Denver Luna’ – you can listen to it below.

The electronic duo – comprising Karl Hyde and Rick Smith – shared an acapella rendition of the song last month. A statement at the time described the cut as “a departure from their universally recognised sound”.

Now, the group have dropped the full eight-minute version of the track along with an official visualiser.

Opening with atmospheric synths, ‘Denver Luna’ soon introduces a pounding kick drum as the tune builds with multiple vocal layers and dancing hi-hats. At one point, the single breaks down into a galloping bass synth line accompanied by distorted coos from Hyde.

Tune in here:

‘Denver Luna’ is also available on a limited edition coloured 12″ vinyl record via Underworld’s official website. The B-side contains the previously released acapella version as well as an official instrumental.

Underworld released their 10th and most recent studio album, ‘Drift Series 1’, back in 2019. It came as part of a wider project titled ‘Drift’, which saw the band share new music, art and text pieces on a weekly basis over the course of a year.