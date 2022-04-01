Unheard Chrisye song ‘Yang Kusayang’ released to mark singer’s 15th death anniversary

‘Yang Kusayang’, an unheard song by Indonesian pop legend Chrisye, has been released to mark the 15th anniversary of the singer’s death.

The track was uploaded to major streaming platforms on March 25, five days before the anniversary of Chrisye’s death on March 30. Chrisye’s son, the actor and producer Pasha Chrismansyah, said in a statement that the song was written sometime in the ’80s, though he was unsure exactly when.

“But I think it seems like it’s from the era of the album that has a song titled ‘Kisah Cintaku’ [‘Jumpa Pertama’, released in 1988],” Chrismansyah clarified. “Aunt Acin once said that papa has a song that has never been released. If I’m not wrong, Aunt Acin said there are two. Yes, after the song ‘Rindu Ini’ was released last year, the song ‘Yang Kusayang’ also surfaced.”

Listen to ‘Yang Kusayang’ by Chrisye, released by Musica Studios, below.

Musica Records has also released Chrisye’s debut solo album ‘Sabda Alam’ on vinyl in conjunction with his 15th death anniversary. The 1978 album includes his hit singles ‘Juwita’, ‘Kala Sang Surya Tenggelam’, ‘Smaradhana’, and can be purchased on Musica Record’s Tokopedia shop at IDR500,000 while stocks last.

Chrisye, who was named the third-greatest Indonesian musician of all time by the now defunct Rolling Stone Indonesia magazine in 2011, died in March 2007 due to lung cancer. Over a 25-year-long career, he released 19 solo albums and won 13 Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards.

According to data from the Indonesian Recording Industry Association, Chrisye’s 1999 album ‘Badai Pasti Berlalu’, which was a collaboration with Erwin Gutawa, is the second-best-selling Indonesian album of all time.

The singer has also been the subject of a 2017 biopic titled Chrisye, which also sees his son Chrismansyah taking on a producer role. Vino G. Bastian played Chrisye in the biopic, which was directed by Rizal Mantovani.

Indonesian musicians continue to pay tribute to Chrisye, with the DJ duo Diskoria releasing a single ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ featuring Eva Celia in January 2021 and ex-Dewa 19 frontman Once Mekel covering ‘Sabda Alam’ in February 2021.