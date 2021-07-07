Unheard raps from New Order’s ‘World In Motion’ to go up for auction

Unheard rap segments from New Order‘s football anthem ‘World In Motion’ are going up for auction.

The track was first released to mark the 1990 World Cup in Italy, and features vocal contributions from that year’s England Football Team and memorable bars from striker John Barnes.

Ahead of tonight’s crucial Euros semi-final clash between England and Denmark, it has been announced “three never before heard ‘World In Motion’ raps from Barnes, Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] and (you have to hear this) Peter Beardsley” will go under the hammer via Omega Auctions.

Ahead of tonight's #England game, we just had to share this gem. Up for sale in our @peterhook auction in October. Three never before heard #WorldInMotion raps from Barnes, Gazza and (you have to hear this) Peter Beardsley. Enjoy.https://t.co/7AhE1VjMPS — Omega Auctions (@OmegaAuctions) July 7, 2021

Advertisement

Recorded during the original studio sessions, the questionable takes will go up for sale through ‘The Peter Hook Signature Collection – New Order’, which was announced last month.

The former New Order bassist will auction off hundreds of items from across his time playing with the iconic Manchester band between October 4-8 at Omega Auctions in Merseyside.

Fans will have the chance to get hold of rare vinyl, tapes, CDs, artwork as well as some of the awards Hooky has received across his career – including New Order’s NME Godlike Genius Award, which they picked up in 2005.

Advertisement

Last month, New Order launched a new range of ‘World In Motion’ merchandise to coincide with the start of Euro 2020.

NME recently hailed the classic anthem as being “melodically up there with New Order’s finest singles”, adding: “‘World In Motion’ would still stand proud even if it had nothing to do with the beautiful game.”