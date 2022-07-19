Unique Salonga announces mall tour of the Philippines with stops in Manila, Pampanga and more

Filipino singer-songwriter Unique Salonga has announced a mall tour of the Philippines that will see him performing in Manila, Pampanga and more.

The former IV Of Spades frontman will start his tour this weekend (July 23) at the Marquee Mall in Pampanga before heading to Market! Market! in Taguig, Metro Manila on August 7. He will then perform back-to-back weekends at Davao’s Abreeza Mall and Cebu’s Ayala Centre on August 20 and 27 respectively, before closing out the five-date tour with a performance Ayala Malls The 30th in Pasig.

Unique Salonga has yet to announce ticketing details and supporting acts for the upcoming mall tour.

Advertisement

Salonga most recently released the single ‘Oblivion’ earlier this year in January. The ambient track clocks at a runtime of 60 minutes of atmospheric synths and ambient electronic effects that Salonga hopes will “help you transcend from the problems that we face everyday”. The single was also the soundtrack to Salonga’s first-ever solo exhibit of the same name that was held on January 23 at Secret Fresh Art Gallery in San Juan, Manila.

In 2021, Salonga released two singles in October’s ‘Reality Checklist’ and September’s ‘Mga Katulad Mo’. Previously, he released his sophomore album ‘PANGALAN:’ in 2020, having first released his debut solo album, ‘Grandma’ in 2018.

Salonga left IV of Spades in 2018, with Zild Benitez taking over main vocal duties in the remaining trio. The band has been on hiatus since August 2020, with many members electing to start their own solo projects in the meantime.

Unique Salonga’s 2022 The Philippines Mall Tour dates are:

July 23 – Marquee Mall, Pampanga

August 7 – Market! Market!, Taguig, Metro Manila

August 20 – Abreeza, Davao

August 27 – Ayala Centre, Cebu

September 10 – Ayala Malls The 30th, Pasig