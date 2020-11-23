Unique Salonga goes digital in new video for ‘Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit’

Unique Salonga has released a new music video for ‘Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit’, the closing track of the former IV Of Spades singer’s most recent album, ‘Pangalan’.

In the video, which Salonga directed, a bright-green, holographic representation of the artist sings the track. Since its release on Friday (November 20), the visual has amassed over 30,000 views and counting. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Huwang Ka Sanang Magagalit’ is the second music video from the album ‘Pangalan’, which was released in March and featured deeply personal songs that addressed Salonga’s anxieties and struggles from his time in IV Of Spades.

Salonga left IV Of Spades in May 2018, and while neither he nor the band’s remaining members shared an explicit explanation for his departure, it was noted that Salonga would be pursuing “personal endeavours”.

Unique Salonga’s departure from IV Of Spades seems to be an amicable one, as he thanked his former bandmates through a now-deleted statement on Twitter for sharing the stage with him and growing with him.

Following his departure from the band, Salonga released his debut solo album, ‘Grandma’ in 2018. Most recently, Salonga has been calling upon his fans and followers to donate to organisations raising funds for typhoon relief in the Philippines.

Advertisement

IV Of Spades officially announced a hiatus in August this year. That same month, member Zild Benitez released his debut solo album ‘Homework Machine’.