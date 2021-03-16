Unique Salonga, Kean Cipriano and more to perform O/C Records’ two-day virtual show

Philippines-based label O/C Records has announced that it will hold a two-day virtual concert later this month featuring 15 artists.

Dubbed “Odd Creature Our Cue”, the lineup includes artists like O/C founder and Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano, former IV Of Spades frontman Unique Salonga, singer-songwriters Zsaris and Earl Generao, DJ Patty Tiu, singer-actress Glaiza De Castro and viral social media personality Mimiyuuuh, among many others.

The show will be streamed via Facebook Live on the pages of O/C Records, Kean Cipriano and Viva Artist Agency on March 27, 8pm, and Viva Artist Agency’s YouTube channel on March 28, 8pm.

See the announcement and full lineup below.

Hello! How are you all doing?We're only a few weeks away from "Odd Creatures Our Cue" and we can't wait to hang out… Posted by O/C Records on Friday, March 12, 2021

Some of the featured artists have released new music this year. In February, Cipriano released a new single with his wife, the actress Chynna Ortaleza, titled ‘Walk On Water’. In February, De Castro made her O/C Records debut with the single ‘Bank Holiday’.

Last year, Salonga released his second solo album ‘Pangalan’, featuring ‘Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit’. Earl Generao also released two singles – ‘Magkano Kaluluwa?’ and ‘Sumayaw (Sa Kanya-Kanyang Kwarto)’ – while Zsaris came out with three singles: ‘Bitaw’, ‘Solusyon’ and ‘Kahapon’.

Mimiyuuuh, who’s known for her funny YouTube videos, made her singing debut last year with ‘DYWB (Drink Your Water Bitch)’. In an interview with PEP.ph last January, she said she plans to release more singles in the future, but not a full album.

O/C Records is co-owned by Cipriano and Ortaleza. The label also represents artists like Johnoy Danao and Garage Morning.