Unique Salonga offers an escape from reality in new hour-long ambient track ‘Oblivion’

Filipino singer-songwriter Unique Salonga has released a brand new ambient song called ‘Oblivion’.

The track, released on Monday (January 17) via O/C Records, clocks in with a runtime of 60 minutes, and comprises of atmospheric synths and ambient electronic effects. In a press statement, the artist described his latest work as an instant escape from the external world.

The 21-year-old hopes that the single would help relieve listeners from the daily triggers of everyday life and all of its struggles. The musician stressed how the production of this song also aided his anxiety formed during the pandemic.

“Asahan niyo na isa ‘to sa magiging tool para makapag-transcend mula sa mga problema na dinadala niyo sa pang araw-araw. Nang magkaro’n naman tayo ng time para ayusin ang sarili natin sa panloob. (Trust that this song will serve as a tool to help you transcend from the problems that we face everyday. So that we’ll have time to fix ourselves from within),” he said.

Listen to ‘Oblivion’ below.

‘Oblivion’ is also set to soundtrack Salonga’s first-ever solo exhibit of the same name on January 23 at Secret Fresh Art Gallery in San Juan, Manila. The audio-visual showcase will present his various works of tessellation art matched with ambient music that he produced for each specific piece.

He shared, “Lately ko lang na-realize na pwede ko siyang (tessellation art) seryosohin at gamitin para makipag-communicate sa unconventional na paraan (I realized lately that I can pursue tessellation art to be able to communicate my ideas in an unconventional way).”

On Instagram, the former IV Of Spades frontman suggested that fans who attend the exhibit are encouraged to “bring your headphones, connect it to your mobile device and play ‘Oblivion’ by Unique Salonga to complete the whole experience”.

Through the art display, the soloist aims to inspire fellow artists to explore their passion for other pursuits. The singer further noted that this approach to art – synchronizing the auditory and visual experience – makes it easier to free and calm our minds.