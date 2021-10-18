Unique Salonga releases heartbreaking new single, ‘Reality Checklist’

Filipino singer-songwriter Unique Salonga has released ‘Reality Checklist’, his newest single.

The atmospheric pop tune, which dropped last Friday (October 15) via O/C Records, is based on a painting by multimedia artist Jaime Pacena II.

The painting is featured on the single’s cover art, which features an unoccupied bed and a faded checklist at the bottom with the options “You”, “Me”, and “Him”.

Salonga deals with the reality of a fallen relationship in ‘Reality Checklist’: “Now, I’m terribly mistaken / This is just so heart-breakin’ / You said that it was real but you’re fakin’,” he sings in its chorus.

Listen to ‘Reality Checklist’ below.

Pacena II issued a statement about the painting, which Salonga shared. “A painting specifically made for my Solo Exhibition entitled ‘Ordinary Days’, based on a personal story in 2017,” it reads. The artist has also made an oil painting of Salonga, which you can see below.

‘Reality Checklist’ is Salonga’s latest single following last month’s ‘Mga Katulad Mo’. Last year, Salonga released his sophomore album ‘PANGALAN:’. The album track ‘Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit’ received a music video last November.

Salonga is the former frontman of IV Of Spades. He left in 2018, turning the band to a trio with Zild Benitez taking over main vocal duties. The band has been on a hiatus since August 2020.