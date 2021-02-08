Universal Music Group announce new agreement with TikTok

Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok have announced an “expanded global alliance” that will benefit both users of the app and artists signed to the label group.

The short-form video app, which launched in 2016, allows users to use clips of songs to soundtrack their 15-second or 60-second videos.

In a press release, UMG announced that a new deal between the two parties would see their full catalogue be made available for use on the app. In return, the label’s artists and songwriters will receive “equitable compensation” for their songs being used on the platform.

Advertisement

The two companies will also work on “exciting new features” together, although there are no details of what those features will involve at present.

“UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features,” said Michael Nash, UMG’s Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy.

“Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop industry-leading tools, A&R insights and models necessary to advance their careers.”

Marc Cimino, the Chief Operating Officer of Universal Music Publishing Group, added: “This alliance sets an industry-wide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate TikTok’s partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters.”

Ole Obermann, the Global Head of Music for TikTok, said the social media platform was “excited to enter this new era” with the label group “to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok”.

Advertisement

“Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalogue of tracks will continue to inspire our community,” they said. “In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience.”

In recent months, TikTok has helped propel songs old and new to success off of the app, including the chart revival of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’, Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love’, sea shanty hitmaker Nathan Evans and more.