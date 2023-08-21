Meet the K-pop idols who will be the mentors and judges for SBS’ ‘Universe Ticket’

South Korean TV network SBS has announced the K-pop idols who will be the mentors and judges for its upcoming survival series, Universe Ticket.

Universe Ticket will feature 82 idol hopefuls who will compete for a chance to debut in a new K-pop girl group, which will be managed by the new K-pop agency F&F Entertainment.

Some notable contestants of Universe Ticket include ex-DIA member Kwon Chae-won (also known under her stage name Eunchae), cignature‘s Belle, former HOT ISSUE singer Park Yewon and more.

Today (August 21), SBS announced judges for Universe Ticket, led by Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon. She will be joined by vocalist Younha, singer-songwriter Adora, former I.O.I member Kim Se-jeong and dancer Rian of LA CHICA.

The five judges will be joined by ITZY members Yeji and Chaeryeong, who will appear as mentors on the upcoming TV programme. It is currently unknown if more judges or mentors will be announced in the upcoming months.

Universe Ticket is set to debut on SBS in November 2023. More information about the reality TV competition is expected soon.

In related news, seven ex-Boys Planet contestants – Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Yoo Seung-eon, Ji Yun-seo and Keita – are set to debut in a new boyband called EVNNE.

Meanwhile, rookie boyband ZEROBASEONE, which was formed through Boys Planet, made their debut in July with their mini-album ‘Youth in the Shade’. The release was led by the title track ‘In Bloom’.