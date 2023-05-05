Unreleased Prince music to be featured in Paisley Park’s ‘Celebration’

Paisley Park’s annual Celebration — designed to pay tribute to Prince — will return later this year, and is set to feature previously unreleased material by the singer.

The annual event is held in memory of the musical and cultural icon, and takes place at his world-class recording studio, museum and concert venue in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Scheduled for June 8 until June 11, the 2023 Celebration will feature several appearances from famous faces in the music world, as well as celebrity-led panels that explore the life and legacy of Prince.

Most significantly, however, this year’s instalment of the annual event will feature previously unreleased music made by the artist, which will be taken from his famous ‘vault’.

Although it hasn’t yet been announced just how many pieces of unreleased material will be shared at the four-day event, it has been previously confirmed that the ‘vault’ contains “hundreds of hours” of unreleased demos, new versions of classic tracks, extensive concert footage, live recordings and more.

Chaka Khan, Mint Condition member Stokley, and hip-hop icons Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh are among those appearing at the upcoming Celebration, as are multiple members of Prince’s band NPG. Remaining tickets can be found here.

“We believe that Prince was the heart of what would become one of the most creative and talented communities in the world. This year, we want to highlight how you, the fam, are continuing the legacy in numerous ways,” read the description on Paisley Park’s website.

“There will be opportunities to share how your contribution to Prince’s legacy has impacted others, time for creative expression, and a featured panel highlighting some incredible community members making a global impact.”

In other Prince news, it has also been revealed that the iconic singer, songwriter and guitarist will have a major road named after him in his hometown. Named The Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, the decision came following a vote by state politicians, and will span seven miles past the 65,000 square feet Paisley Park estate (via Sky News).

Back in 2020, 63 unreleased tracks were shared from the ‘Purple Rain’ singer’s vault, as part of his ‘Sign ‘O’ The Times’ reissue. Spanning over eight CDs and 13 LPs, the new material included a live recording of Prince’s 1987 New Year’s Eve concert with Miles Davis, as well as a new re-master of Prince’s acclaimed 1987 double album.

A 120-page hardcover booklet with previously unseen handwritten lyrics, photographs, studio material and more was also shared for the release, as well as a collection of linear notes from Dave Chapelle, Lenny Kravitz and Prince’s long-time engineer, Susan Rogers.

Earlier this year, Shania Twain revealed that she rejected Prince‘s offer to make a new album together, which the artist described as akin to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’.

“When Prince said that to me, I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m not even divorced yet,’” she explained. “And then on top of it, I hadn’t found my voice yet. I was still working on it. I was so far from finding it still.”