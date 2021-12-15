NewsMusic News

Unreleased Whitney Houston demo sells for $1million at NFT auction

The late singer recorded the demo when she was 17-years-old

By Damian Jones
Whitney Houston in Concert at Earls Court Exhibition Centre, London, 5th November 1993. The Bodyguard World Tour 1993
Whitney Houston in Concert at Earls Court Exhibition Centre, London, 5th November 1993

A previously unreleased Whitney Houston demo recorded when she was 17-years-old has sold for $1million (£723,000) at an NFT auction.

Provided by OneOf – an eco-conscious NFT platform – the song was auctioned yesterday (December 14), after it was announced last month.

The winning bidder will now have access to the never-before-heard full-length demo in the OneOfVault, along with a digital video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, which comprises rare archival photos of the singer.

“Being able to collaborate with her music and her family really transformed the way that I saw her in her music videos. I feel more connected to the person that she was. Some of the messages that I put across in my artwork as well, they’re very similar,” Sinclair said in a video from Houston’s NFT collection landing page.

“Working with her voice on something like this really tied me to that time and her in a way that I wouldn’t have had before.”

Elsewhere in the Whitney Houston NFT collection, thousands of additional fixed-price NFTs, including Gold and Platinum offerings of rare archival photos from Houston’s early life and career, designed as animations that give them a digital scrapbook effect were sold, taking in $1.1million £830,000) overall.

Proceeds from the sale of the collection will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, which works to inspire, create opportunities and empower youth.

Meanwhile, Houston‘s ex-husband Bobby Brown recently said the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard is a bad idea.

