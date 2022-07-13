Unwound reunite after 20 years and announce series of live shows

Unwound have reunited after 20 years apart and have announced a new tour.

The post-hardcore band formed in 1991 and released seven albums over their ten years together, the last being 2001’s ‘Leaves Turn Inside You’. They disbanded a year later.

The band have announced that their final recording, ‘Live Leaves’ – a live album of their finale tour – will be reissued by the Numero Group on September 2.

They will also play a series of live reunion dates in 2023, with tickets being available to buy from the band’s site here. The ticket pre-sale will begin on July 13 at 12pm EDT; general sale will be on July 15 at 12pm EDT.

Sharing the news on social media, the band wrote: “See you in the pit”. Check out the full live dates below.

See you in the pit. pic.twitter.com/29P4yz2I4I — Unwound (@therealunwound) July 12, 2022

Unbound US Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

3 – 03 Seattle, WA – Showbox

06 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

MARCH

07 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

In the linear notes of some collections released over the last decade, the band had dismissed the idea of a reunion altogether. “When we put Unwound on the shelf in 2002, we never thought we’d return to the project,” drummer Sara Lund said in a statement about today’s announcement. “Starting over again is a rebellious act against our failure,” guitarist Justin Trosper added.

The band held its first reunion practice, secretly, in April 2022, according to a press statement.

The band’s bassist, Vern Rumsey, died in 2020 aged 47. Rumsey formed Unwound with guitarist/vocalist Justin Trosper and drummer Brandt Sandeno in 1991, with Sara Lund replacing Sandeno the following year. Rumsey performed on every Unwound record, from their self-titled 1991 debut until their eighth and final album, 2001’s critically-acclaimed ‘Leaves Turn Inside You’. Unwound broke up a year later in 2002.

Jared Warren who has worked with the likes of Karp, Melvins, and Big Business will be playing bass for the band’s upcoming concerts.

Scott Seckington of Nocturnal Habits has also joined the band on guitar and keyboards.