UP10TION’s Hwanhee leaves ‘Boys Planet’ citing health reasons

UP10TION member Hwanhee has dropped out of the ongoing Mnet reality TV competition Boys Planet.

The K-pop idol’s agency TOP Media announced his departure from the popular TV series yesterday (March 9), citing the singer’s health as the reason for the sudden decision.

“Hwanhee is unable to participate in Mnet’s Boys Planet competition due to health problems and has dropped out of the program,” TOP Media said, as translated by Soompi. “While Hwanhee’s health has improved greatly, he is undergoing various tests necessary for complete recovery.”

Soon after the announcement, Hwanhee took to the official UP10TION social media account to address fans, saying that he is “upset” with the unfortunate situation.

“After receiving a doctor’s diagnosis that excessive activity was impossible at the moment, I decided to step down in case I inconvenience my friends on Boys Planet,” he explained. “Currently, my health is getting better every day… thank you so much for the support you’ve sent.”

Hwanhee was one of two members of UP10TION to participate in Boys Planet. The other is Xiao – also known as Lee Dong-yeol – who is still in the running on the programme. As of episode 5, Lee is currently in 40th position out of 52 remaining contestants.

Back in 2019, two then-members of UP10TION – Wooseok and Jinhyuk – participated in a similar reality TV series called Produce X 101. Jinhyuk eventually won a place in the final boyband called X1, but that group was short-lived due to a vote manipulation controversy.