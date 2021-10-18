Upcoming girl group bugAboo unveil teasers for debut single

A Team Entertainment’s new girl group bugAboo have released a teaser clip for their forthcoming self-titled debut single.

On October 16 at Midnight KST, the six-member act – comprising members Choyeon, Eunchae, Yoona, Rainie, Cyan and Zin – dropped a mysterious sneak peek at their first-ever music video. The multinational girl group’s two-track self-titled debut single album ‘bugAboo’ arrives on October 25.

In the visual, each member appears in their own horror or fairytale-themed scene, all inspired by existing stories – most recognisably Snow White and horror franchises Ghost Busters and It. The members of bugAboo then come together, each wielding a weapon as they hunt down a ghost dressed in a classic white sheet.

Additionally, bugAboo also released a minute-long debut trailer earlier this month. Soundtracked by a soaring, hopeful instrumental, the members step onto a school bus in uniforms, indicating a fresh start for the upcoming girl group.

Close-up shots of each member are later shown, introducing each of their names on-screen. Finally, the bus drops them off near a secluded forest, and the music takes a heavier tone as a animated ghost appears in the sky.

Two of the group’s members, Choyeon and Eunchae, had previously appeared on Mnet’s idol audition programme Produce 48, where they ranked in 50th and 32nd place respectively. Meanwhile, member Cyan had starred in fellow A Team Entertainment boyband VAV’s ‘Made For Two’ music video.

bugAboo will be the first-ever girl group launched by producer Ryan S. Jhun, who has spent the past 10 years helming hits for K-pop groups such as TWICE, SHINee and Red Velvet.