Usher announces new album ‘Coming Home’ arriving same day as Super Bowl Halftime show

Usher has announced his new album ‘Coming Home’ which is set to land on February 11, 2024 – the same day he will headline the Super Bowl Halftime show.

It was announced today (September 24) that the R&B sensation will perform at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, describing it in a statement as “an honour of a lifetime”.

Along with the announcement, the ‘Yeah!’ singer will be releasing his first album since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’, which will include his 2023 single ‘Good Good’ with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

According to a listing on Apple Music, the album will feature 20 tracks, with only ‘Good Good’ confirmed so far.

Back in March, Usher ended his three year hiatus with new single ‘GLU’. Since then, he’s also released ‘Boyfriend’ which landed in August and ‘Dientes’ with J Balvin and DJ Khaled which came out earlier this month.

Usher’s last solo studio album was ‘Hard II Love’, though he also released the surprise record ‘A’ in 2018 alongside producer Zaytoven as an homage to his native Atlanta.

His upcoming ninth album has been thought to be a sequel to ‘Confessions’, but in a recent GQ cover story, Usher challenged that, saying, “I want to be better than what I was.”

The singer is currently doing a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM, after a successful run at Caesars Palace in 2021. The tour started on March 15 and is set to end on October 28.

Tonight, he will also begin an eight night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris titled ‘USHER: Rendez-vous à Paris’, which runs until October 5.

Speaking of the Super Bowl Halftime show honour, Usher said in statement (via Billboard): “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

In a separate statement, Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, added: “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Half Time Show.

“We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”