Usher reveals tracklist for new album ahead of Super Bowl performance

Usher has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, ‘Coming Home’ – see the full list of songs on the record below.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

The R&B and pop musician took to social media last night (January 31) to share the tracklist for ‘Coming Home’ ahead of its release next week (February 9), just two days before he performs the Super Bowl Halftime show for the first time in his career.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Usher wrote, “U been asking… So I had to deliver”, in his post with a picture of the tracklist attached. The upcoming album will consist of 20 songs including a handful of previously released singles.

Advertisement

The previously released singles making the cut are: ‘Good Good’ featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, ‘Risk It All’ featuring H.E.R., and ‘Standing Next To You (Remix)’ featuring BTS’ Jungkook.

Other tracks on the album that will feature guest performers are the title track with Burna Boy, ‘A-Town Girl’ with Latto, ‘Cold Blooded’ with The-Dream and ‘Ruin’ with Pheelz.

The complete tracklist for Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ is:

‘Coming Home’ ft. Burna Boy ‘Good Good’ ft. Summer Walker, 21 Savage ‘A-Town Girl’ ft. Latto ‘Cold Blooded’ ft. The-Dream ‘Kissing Strangers’ ‘Keep On Dancin” ‘Risk It All’ ft. H.E.R. ‘Bop’ ‘Stone Kold Freak’ ‘Ruin’ ft. Pheelz ‘BIG’ ‘On The Side’ ‘I Am The Party’ ‘I Love U’ ‘Please U’ ‘Luckiest Man’ ‘Margiela’ ‘Room In A Room’ ‘One Of Them Ones’ ‘Standing Next To You (Remix)’ ft. Jungkook

The R&B singer is due to take to the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. Earlier this month, it was teased that Usher is planning “big surprises” for his performance, which will include skating, “killer choreography”, “major costume change” and “some important guests”.

Usher recently shared a teaser video for his Super Bowl Halftime Show, with the clip stating that the performance has been “30 years in the making”. It came after the singer said late last year that he began his preparation for the legendary gig three decades ago.