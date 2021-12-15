Listen to a snippet from V of BTS’ upcoming new song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS vocalist V has unveiled a preview of his upcoming solo song, ‘Christmas Tree’.

The song will be part of the official soundtrack for the ongoing K-drama series Our Beloved Summer, starring Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi. ‘Christmas Tree’ is set to be released on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 6pm KST.

The teaser includes scenes from the TV series, featuring Kim’s character as she tosses a handful of flower petals over at a seated Choi, who looks on in surprise. The petals then fall around the couple as a piano and string instrumental plays, as Choi leans in for a kiss. “I’ll wait for you,” V sings in the clip’s final seconds.

‘Christmas Tree’ will be produced by music director Nam Hye-seung, who previously worked on the original soundtracks of hits such as Goblin (2016), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Crash Landing On You (2019).

According to a previous report, Nam had worked on the song with V in mind as early as its planning stages. Additionally, the upcoming release will also reportedly emphasize the singer’s warm vocal tone and ability, as well as play an important role in the series.

‘Christmas Tree’ will mark V’s third appearance on the soundtrack of a K-drama, and his second solo contribution. Last year, the singer had sung the track ‘Sweet Night’ for Itaewon Class, which was led by Park Seo-joon.

Last week, V previewed what appears to be an unreleased solo track with a series of Instagram Stories, where he sings along to the track. More over, each clip was captioned with a single letter, coming together to spell the phrase: “I love you”.