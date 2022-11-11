Valentina Ploy enlists Phum Viphurit for her wistful new single ‘I Miss My Friends’

Thai-Italian singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy has released a new single featuring fellow singer Phum Viphurit titled ‘I Miss My Friends’.

Released on streaming platforms on November 11, the wistful single sees Ploy vocalising her longing for friends who are currently abroad in a track she says was inspired by “hard times of isolation” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I realised how much of a difference my friends make even when the times spent together are often simple,” Ploy shared in a statement, with Viphurit chiming in: “I was dealing with a fall out with a friend of mine when I first heard this and it resonated with me deeply. The writing was excellent and it was a very easy ‘yes’ for me to be working on this.”

Advertisement

Listen to Valentina Ploy’s ‘I Miss My Friends’ featuring Phum Viphurit below.

Ploy previously released the single ‘Camera Roll’ in July following her June single ‘Berlin’ and her April release ‘Bla Bli Blu’, which was also her debut single as a Warner Music artist, following a strategic alliance between the label and What The Duck. Ploy first found fame as a contestant on The Voice Thailand in 2017. She would go on to release her first single ‘See You In Life’ in 2019, followed by the release of her debut EP ‘Satellite’ in June 2020.

‘Lover Boy’ singer Phum Viphurit has been releasing singles in the lead-up to the launch of his sophomore album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’. He most recently dropped the track ‘Temple Fair’ on September 20 following the release of his July single ‘The Healing House’, though the singer has yet to reveal the album’s release date.

Earlier this year, he appeared on the singles ‘Pills’ with US-based Hong Kong artist Thomas Ng and ’25’ with Thai instrumental jazz-funk duo The Photo Sticker Machine.