Vampire community warn Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox about drinking blood

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have received words of warning from high-profile members of the vampire community, advising them to be careful when drinking each other’s blood.

Fox first announced her engagement to Kelly (real name Colson Baker) last November on Instagram, where she also revealed that they had drunk each other’s blood.

She recently confirmed that they do consume each other’s blood, but only “small drops” and “for ritual purposes only”.

“I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones,” she said.

According to TMZ, Belfazaar Ashantison – the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, or NOVA – has now urged the couple to “take proper precautions before drinking their lover’s blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses,” which he clarified vampires are “not immune from”.

According to its website, The New Orleans Vampire Association represents “the entire continuum of our Community ranging from those who view the vampyric state as a matter of energy, those for whom it is a matter of biology, spirituality, racial identity or bio-spirituality”.

Father Sebastiaan, the founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball in the same city, has also advised caution, specifically when it comes to the blood’s withdrawal, which he says should be done only by medical professionals.

Elsewhere, Kelly has hinted that he could return to rap on his next album after a successful pivot to becoming a pop-punk star.

2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ gave him his first US Number One album and his first within the pop-punk genre after appearing to ditch his rap career. It was followed up by new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’, out in March.