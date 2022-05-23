Vampire Weekend, Japanese Breakfast and more to perform at Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

South Korea’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival has announced the first-wave lineup for its upcoming festival in August.

The three-day festival will be headlined by American indie rock outfit Vampire Weekend and veteran South Korean alternative rock band Nell. Other prominent acts announced for Incheon’s first-wave lineup include Deafheaven, Japanese Breakfast, ADOY, BIBI, CHS, oceanfromtheblue, IDIOTAPE and Tahiti 80 among others.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Early Bird passes to the 2022 edition of Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival are currently sold out. More ticket tiers will be released in the coming weeks, along with additional news of the festival’s COVID-19 regulations. More information can be found here.

The upcoming festival will mark the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival’s first event with a live crowd since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event held free back-to-back virtual showcases in 2020 and 2021 that drew in digital crowds of over 750,000 attendees, per the Korea Herald.

Past performers at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival include Nine Inch Nails, Muse, Dua Lipa, My Bloody Valentine, Justice, Bastille, Charli XCX, Suede, Weezer, The Prodigy and more.

The first-wave lineup for Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2022 is:

Vampire Weekend

Nell

Deafheaven

Japanese Breakfast

CHS

ADOY

oceanfromtheblue

TAHITI 80

IDIOTAPE

Say Sue Me

Space Bohemians

Drinking Boys And Girls Choir

CNEMA

Seungyoon Lee

Jukjae

Cherry Filter

Crying Nut

Glen Check

The Volunteers

Balming Tiger

Se So Neon

Sun Woo Junga

Oo Hyo

Wave to Earth

You Ra

Lang Lee School

Morilla

Jannabi

Crackshot