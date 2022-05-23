Vampire Weekend, Japanese Breakfast and more to perform at Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

South Korea’s Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival has announced the first-wave lineup for its upcoming festival in August.
The three-day festival will be headlined by American indie rock outfit Vampire Weekend and veteran South Korean alternative rock band Nell. Other prominent acts announced for Incheon’s first-wave lineup include Deafheaven, Japanese Breakfast, ADOY, BIBI, CHS, oceanfromtheblue, IDIOTAPE and Tahiti 80 among others.
More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Early Bird passes to the 2022 edition of Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival are currently sold out. More ticket tiers will be released in the coming weeks, along with additional news of the festival’s COVID-19 regulations. More information can be found here.
The upcoming festival will mark the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival’s first event with a live crowd since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event held free back-to-back virtual showcases in 2020 and 2021 that drew in digital crowds of over 750,000 attendees, per the Korea Herald.
Past performers at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival include Nine Inch Nails, Muse, Dua Lipa, My Bloody Valentine, Justice, Bastille, Charli XCX, Suede, Weezer, The Prodigy and more.
The first-wave lineup for Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2022 is:
Vampire Weekend
Nell
Deafheaven
Japanese Breakfast
CHS
ADOY
oceanfromtheblue
TAHITI 80
IDIOTAPE
Say Sue Me
Space Bohemians
Drinking Boys And Girls Choir
CNEMA
Seungyoon Lee
Jukjae
Cherry Filter
Crying Nut
Glen Check
The Volunteers
Balming Tiger
Se So Neon
Sun Woo Junga
Oo Hyo
Wave to Earth
You Ra
Lang Lee School
Morilla
Jannabi
Crackshot