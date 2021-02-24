News Music News

Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for “extremely insensitive” Kobe lyric

The rapper says he has apologised in private after lyrics that reference Bryant's death were leaked last week

By Alex Gallagher
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has called a recently-leaked lyric by Meek Mill that references the basketballer’s death “extremely insensitive and disrespectful”.

Last week, a collaboration between Meek and Lil Baby titled ‘Don’t Worry’ was leaked, with listeners pointing out lyrics by Meek that reference Bryant’s death from a helicopter crash last year.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were killed on January 26, 2020 when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

On the leaked track, Meek raps, “This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me / But she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper / It be another Kobe.”

Yesterday, (February 23) Vanessa Bryant responded, sharing a screenshot of the lyric and tagging Meek in an Instagram story.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Bryant wrote.

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

In a now-deleted tweet shared shortly after Bryant’s Instagram story, Meek wrote, “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!”

Later on, the rapper elaborated, saying that he had apologised to Bryant in private earlier in the day.

“I don’t think we on the same signal y’all.. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet,” he tweeted. “I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally.”

“Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!” he added.

See Bryant’s Instagram story and Meek’s tweets below:

