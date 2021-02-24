Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for “extremely insensitive” Kobe lyric

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has called a recently-leaked lyric by Meek Mill that references the basketballer’s death “extremely insensitive and disrespectful”.

Last week, a collaboration between Meek and Lil Baby titled ‘Don’t Worry’ was leaked, with listeners pointing out lyrics by Meek that reference Bryant’s death from a helicopter crash last year.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were killed on January 26, 2020 when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

On the leaked track, Meek raps, “This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me / But she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper / It be another Kobe.”

Yesterday, (February 23) Vanessa Bryant responded, sharing a screenshot of the lyric and tagging Meek in an Instagram story.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Bryant wrote.

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

In a now-deleted tweet shared shortly after Bryant’s Instagram story, Meek wrote, “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!”

Later on, the rapper elaborated, saying that he had apologised to Bryant in private earlier in the day.

“I don’t think we on the same signal y’all.. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet,” he tweeted. “I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally.”

“Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!” he added.

See Bryant’s Instagram story and Meek’s tweets below:

Meek Mill seemingly responds to Vanessa Bryant's Instagram story about his insensitive Kobe Bryant lyrics: "f#%k ya feelings!" pic.twitter.com/CIiij8bH5a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2021

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021