VannDa to release ‘Skull 2’ tracks early following leaks

Cambodian rapper VannDa has announced that he will be dropping several ‘Skull 2 (Season 2)’ tracks earlier ahead of their planned releases due to leaks that have been circulated over the internet.

VannDa took to Facebook yesterday (November 15) to confirm that the leaked tracks will be released in the coming days, though no firm dates were shared.

Advertisement

On Monday, VannDa issued a scathing statement regarding the leaks, condemning those involved. “This is the last time I am speaking on this, I am so sick of being disrespected when all I have is love for music.”

VannDa laid into people who “do not value loyalty & trust”, closing his statement with a plea to people with access to his tracks to not share them. “I am very disappointed. I have had enough of this shit,” he concluded.

He also shared a series of photos alongside his statement, with a screenshot of a message that appears to have been sent to VannDa by the person who initially leaked his tracks. The alleged culprit confessed they had found the unreleased songs on a “desktop” and had proceeded to share the tracks with their brother, who then leaked the tracks to a wider group of friends.

This is the last time I am speaking on this, I am so sick of being disrespected when all I have is love for music.It’s… Posted by Vann Da – វណ្ណដា on Monday, November 14, 2022

VannDa recently released a brand new single in the form of ‘J+O II’, the sequel to ‘J+O’ from his 2020 LP ‘$kull: The Album’ on November 1. It is currently unknown if ‘J+O II’ will be included on ‘SKULL 2 (SEASON 2)’, as it did not appear on ‘SKULL 2 (SEASON 1)’.

Advertisement

The rapper released his sophomore full-length, ‘SKULL 2 (SEASON 1)’ in July. The album features the singles ‘Bok Kalo’, ‘Parenthesis’, ‘Life Is A Game’, ‘How’s It Taste’, ‘C.O.D.A’ and his first OG Bobby collaboration, ‘Young Man’, and was followed by a titular tour that saw Vannda performing in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville and more in support of the album through July and August. He also performed in Singapore in September as part of the ASEAN Music Showcase.

VannDa has announced plans for another tour in support of ‘$KULL 2: Part Two’ when it releases in later this month, which will see him touring into 2023.