VannDa goes through the pain of heartbreak in the music video for ‘How’s It Taste?’

Cambodian rapper VannDa has released the latest music video from his upcoming ‘Skull 2’ album, for the emotional song ‘How’s It Taste?’.

VannDa takes a break from his signature hard trap sound to show off a more sensitive side of himself on the track, which sees him struggling with heartbreak after a partner leaves him. “If I’m not good enough just say so / Don’t treat me like an appetiser / When you’re done with me, you move on to the next dish”, he raps in an abandoned factory surrounded by softly lit lamps.

Watch the music video for ‘How’s It Taste?’ below.

‘How’s It Taste?’ is the fourth single to be released from ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ so far following the double drop of ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’ on May 20 and the release of ‘Bok Kalo’ on March 23.

VannDa has also begun releasing episodes of a documentary series leading up to the release of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ later this year, with the first episode covering the 14-day album camp in a villa in Kep province that VannDa and his team of producers went through.

A second episode, dubbed ‘1.5’, is set to be released soon with a teaser appearing to show that the episode will revolve around VannDa’s live performances and the making of the music video for ‘How’s It Taste’.

In April, VannDa unveiled his first collaboration with Thai rap veteran F.HERO on the single ‘Run The Town’ also featuring Thai rappers 1MILL and Sprite.

He is set to embark on a Cambodia tour in support of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ from June to August, with stops in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Kampong Cham and Battambang. He has also announced plans for another tour in support of ‘$KULL 2: Part Two’ when it releases in November, which will reportedly extend till 2023.