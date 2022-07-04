Watch VannDa link up with Thai MC OG Bobby on new music video for ‘Young Man’

Cambodian rapper VannDa has dropped a visual for ‘Young Man’, the focus track of his newly released album, ‘Skull 2 (Season 1)’.

The track – which features Thai MC OG Bobby – features bouncy trap-influenced production, as both rappers trade bars pushing back against their doubters.

Watch the video, which features ‘child’ versions of both rappers and scenes shot atop huge shipping containers, here:

The first part of VannDa’s second album ‘Skull 2’, ‘Skull 2 (Season 1)’ dropped Friday (July 1) on streaming services, landing two days later on YouTube with English and Thai lyric translations. Per a press release, the LP’s themes center around the MC’s struggles in life, and touches upon the pressures from his career, as well as notes on his friendships and heartbreaks.

Listen to ‘Skull 2 (Season 1)’ here:

Prior to the LP’s release, the Cambodian MC previewed seven of the record’s 15 tracks as singles. These included ‘Khmer Blood’, which he originally premiered on his birthday of January 22, March’s ‘Bok Kalo’, May’s ‘Life is a Game’, and most recently June’s ‘How’s It Taste?’

Earlier this year, VannDa also dropped ‘Run The Town’, a standalone collaboration with Thai rapper F.HERO that also featured 1MILL and SPRITE.

Last year, the rapper released his landmark single ‘Time To Rise’, which featured traditional music legend, Master Kong Nay. VannDa’s debut full-length was 2020’s 18-track release, ‘$kull The Album’.