Listen to VannDa’s venomous new single ‘J+O II’

VannDa has released a brand new single, ‘J+O II’, the follow-up to his domestic hit, ‘J+O’, off his 2020 release ‘$kull: The Album’.

Similar to its predecessor, the release is a fiery diss track which finds the Cambodian rap star spitting caustic bars against an unnamed nemesis, rapping in Khmer and English: “Don’t look after my footsteps, don’t dare compare yourself to me / My flow be hotter than fire itself / If you wanna crawl up the food chain, I’d say don’t”. Though comments on the track’s official YouTube visual suggest that the song is targeted at a certain rival rapper, its subject remains unclear.

The track features production, mixing and mastering from the rapper himself, as with his prior releases. Watch the track’s official visualiser below:

VannDa has had a prolific year in 2022, having released a slate of material including his F.HERO collaboration ‘Run The Town’ in April and most recently, his collaboration with Thai MC OG Bobby, ‘Bong’ in October.

He released his sophomore full-length, ‘SKULL 2 (SEASON 1)’ in July, which featured the singles ‘Bok Kalo’, ‘Parenthesis’, ‘Life Is A Game’, ‘How’s It Taste’, ‘C.O.D.A’ and his first OG Bobby collaboration, ‘Young Man’.

In September, VannDa headlined the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival in Singapore’s Haw Par Villa, playing alongside fellow headliner Pamungkas, labelmates Sophia Kao and Vanthan, Alec Orachi, OG Bobby, Thailand’s YUPP! Entertainment artists AUTTA, AINN, Flower.Far and FIZZIE, SOS, and more.

Last month, VannDa and label Baramey Productions announced a fundraiser campaign to support traditional Cambodian artist Master Khong Nay’s medical treatment for conditions including “diabetic, urinary and lung complications”. Master Khong Nay – who is a master of traditional Khmer instrument chapei dang veng – was featured on VannDa’s 2020 international breakout hit, ‘Time To Rise’. The track’s music video has clocked over 101 million views as of the time of writing.

In a recent interview with NME, VannDa has expressed intentions to release a follow-up to ‘SKULL 2 (SEASON 1)’, though further details and a release date have yet to be announced.