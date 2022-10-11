VannDa relives his ‘Skull 2 (Season 1)’ tour with the music video for ‘C.O.D.A.’

Cambodian rapper VannDa has released the music video for his track ‘C.O.D.A.’, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recent ‘Skull 2 (Season 1)’ tour date in Singapore and more.

The music video was released on October 7, just a few days after the rapper announced he was on vacation following the conclusion of the tour, which saw him making stops in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Kampong Cham and Battambang in support of the album through July and August before traveling to Singapore for a special showcase last month.

The track, which stands for ‘Culture of Devoted Aspiration’, sees VannDa rapping uplifting lyrics in Cambodian to dirty trap beats as he proclaims, “Don’t wear the devil’s mask / Don’t wear the tiger’s skin / Find your own talents / You can look up to Vannda”.

Watch the music video for ‘C.O.D.A’ below.

‘C.O.D.A.’ is the fifth single to be released from ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ following June’s ‘How’s It Taste?’, the double drop of ‘Parenthesis’ and ‘Life Is A Game’ on May 20 and the release of ‘Bok Kalo’ on March 23. The rapper has also released a documentary series leading up to the release of ‘Skull 2: Season 1’ earlier this year, exploring a songwriting process that included a 14-day album camp in a villa in Kep province that VannDa and his team of producers went through.

VannDa has also announced plans for another tour in support of ‘$KULL 2: Part Two’ when it releases in November, which will see him touring into 2023.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about ‘Skull 2: Season 1’, VannDa shared that the sequel to his 2020 debut ‘$kull the Album’ was something of a “mental health university” – a joking term that became a serious description of the album. “I was reacting to my own mental health and talking about how to deal with it in that given moment,” he said of his debut LP.

“Whereas in ‘Skull 2’, I feel like I was able to complete the ‘university’ portion of it, where you come out of it with lessons on how to deal with people and difficult situations – how to deal with pain and life. I feel like a teacher in a university, teaching people how to deal with their deep emotional issues!”