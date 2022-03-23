VannDa shares new single, ‘Bok Kalo’, announces new album

Cambodian rapper VannDa has shared a new single, ‘Bok Kalo’.

Released on Friday (March 18), ‘Bok Kalo’ features thick bass kicks, trap and drill production and the rapper’s signature slick flow. The track’s accompanying music video sees VannDa rapping along to the track in a club, a neon-lit garage and more.

‘Bok Kalo’ serves as the first preview of the rapper’s upcoming album, ‘$KULL 2’. The album, per a press release, is being split into two parts. Part one is currently scheduled to release on May 13, while its follow-up will release later this year.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Bok Kalo’ below.

‘$KULL 2’ will see the rapper continue his ascension in the Cambodian rap scene that began with his 2020 debut album, ‘$KULL: The Album’. Further information surrounding the first half of ‘$KULL 2’ has yet to be revealed, including its track listing.

VannDa is set to host a ‘$KULL: The Concert’ showcase on April 9, during which he will perform his 2020 album in its entirety. Tickets can be purchased via the WonderPass app. He will then headline Hanuman Beverages’ upcoming Khmer New Year concerts between April 14 and 16.

Following the release of ‘$KULL 2: Part One’, VannDa is set to embark upon a tour in support of the record, kicking off on June 25 until early August. The tour will see the rapper perform in Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Kampong Cham and Battambang. Confirmed dates and venues for the tour have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

After ‘$KULL 2: Part Two’ releases in November, the rapper will hit the road once again for another tour, which will reportedly extend till 2023.

VannDa most recently released the single ‘Khmer Blood’ in January alongside a music video that shows off the lush natural beauty of Cambodia interspersed with still life snapshots of his fellow countrymen going through their everyday lives.