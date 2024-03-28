VANNER announce 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour

K-pop boyband VANNER have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour, featuring concerts in South Korea, Japan and more.

VANNER’s new 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour will kick-off on April 26 with a three-day concert at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Notably, the shows will be the last with member Sungkook before he enlists for mandatory military service on May 7, per Celeb Confirmed.

Following the Seoul shows, the remaining four member of VANNER will host concerts in the East Asia cities of Taipei, Tokyo and Hong Kong in May and July 2024. More information about the concerts, including venue and ticketing details, are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, tickets to the Seoul dates of VANNER’s 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour are on sale now from the official Yes24 website. They will cost KRW143,000 (about US$106) for both standing and reserved seating tickets.

The dates for VANNER’s 2024 ‘The Flag: A to V’ tour are:

APRIL 2024

26: Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

27: Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

28: Seoul, South Korea, Yes24 Live Hall

MAY 2024

10: Taipei, Taiwan

25: Tokyo, Japan

26: Tokyo, Japan

JULY 2024

01: Hong Kong, China

VANNER’s upcoming tour will come about three months after the boyband released their second mini-album, ‘Capture the Flag’, which includes the single ‘Jackpot’. The project is the group’s second release since their breakout appearance on the JTBC reality TV competition Peak Time.