Vans Musicians Wanted 2021 reveals top 20 Singaporean finalists

Vans Musicians Wanted 2021 has unveiled the names of its top 20 artists from Singapore.

After the initial selection held in July, the contestants will battle it out at the regional finals that will be livestreamed on September 22. The winner will then compete with other global finalists to be held in January next year.

Both group and solo acts will vie for the top spot. The bands qualified for the upcoming regional round include rock band Cactus Cactus, trio Carpet Golf, hardcore punk outfit Charm, instrumental quartet cues, musician duo Islandeer, indie pop band Marzadland, five-piece group RACH, bedroom pop band Viceboy and three-member band Yishun Panik.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, soloists taking part in the competition include AK, Chloe Ho, Jupiterkid, Killmeslow, Krysta Joy, Ratmir Johnson, San The Wordsmith, Sio Lubis, Sloth Hotel, Sun Cell and Yawthet.

This year’s Vans Musicians Wanted has tapped rapper THELIONCITYBOY, pop singer Tabitha Nauser and Caracal member Martin James Kong to be part of its regional judging panel.

The final winner of the competition will then have the chance to perform with British singer-songwriter YUNGBLUD together on stage.

In 2020, Vans Musicians Wanted was introduced as a digital contest worldwide for the first time. Last year’s showcase found winners in UK’s JoeJas, Argentinian singer-songwriter Lucia Tacchetti and Korean experimental rock group Num Num.