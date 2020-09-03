Vans Musicians Wanted contest goes digital, APAC registrations open now

The talent contest Vans Musicians Wanted has announced its return, with registration now open for musicians based in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, the Vans Musicians Wanted competition will be handled a little differently from previous editions, as it goes digital given the live music complications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vans Musicians Wanted originated in Asia, but this year’s edition will be open to entrants from anywhere in the world. Interested musicians will be able to register for the competition from now up till Wednesday, 30 September. To enter, musicians will have to state their residing regions, alongside demos of original music. The competition is open to artists of all genres. Entrants will be judged by their respective regions, before competing on a global scale in the finals.

This year, the competition will be judged by a panel of five judges, which include artists Anderson .Paak, Nilüfer Yanya, J.I.D and Bohan Phoenix, and Vans’ Global Music Marketing Lead, Tierney Stout.

The first round of the competition will be judged based on applicants’ demos, with five finalists from each region being selected. The five APAC finalists will perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted Virtual Concert this December, and will also receive free album distribution through Spinnup, Universal Music Group’s distribution service for independent artists.

One grand prize winner from global competition will be crowned and will receive Vans products, Fender Gear, a spot on Vans’ Spotify and Apple Music playlists, a music video produced by Universal Music Group and one year of free and unlimited global music distribution from Spinnup (exclusive to APAC only), and the opportunity to share the stage with Anderson .Paak as an opening act in 2021.

For more information on Vans Musicians Wanted 2020, check out the terms and conditions for the competition here.