Vans Musicians Wanted unveils 2021 Asia-Pacific finalists: Nathanie, Squid the Kid and more

Vans Musicians Wanted have unveiled its shortlist of Asia-Pacific acts.

The annual music competition revealed the top five finalists, all of whom are in the running to perform alongside UK artist Yungblud at House of Vans in 2022.

The regional finalists are Australian hip-hop artist Squid the Kid, Malaysian singer-songwriter Nathanie, Indonesian psych-rock band Kinder Bloomen, Singaporean electronic three-piece Yishun Panik, and South Korean trumpeter Q The Trumpet.

These five artists were shortlisted from a selection of 20 from each country. All of them are set to perform on a global livestream on September 22 via Bandwagon.

In the event, they will compete alongside five finalists from Europe for the slot alongside Yungblud, along with a selection of prizes that include music distribution opportunities and playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music.

The judging panel for the finals are Yungblud, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro and rapper Denzel Curry.

In 2020, Vans Musicians Wanted’s Asia Pacific winner was Seoul-based experimental rock group numnum, who competed to share the stage with Anderson .Paak.

Vans Musicians Wanted re-introduced itself as a digital contest worldwide last year after its previous region-specific live event format.