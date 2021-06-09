The venue where Dimebag Darrell was shot dead is being turned into affordable housing.

The former Damageplan and Pantera guitarist was killed at the Alrosa Villa in 2004 by Nathan Gale along with four other fans. Gale was shot dead by police officer James Niggemeyer during the incident.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the venue is now being turned into affordable housing after the Columbus City Council voted on Monday (June 7) to use $2.175million (£1.5million) from the city’s Affordable Housing Bond Fund for apartments to be built on the current location.

This former North Columbus nightclub will be replaced by affordable housing apartments. Alrosa Villa drew national attention when a Marysville man got on stage in 2004 and shot and killed five people, including #Pantera and #Damageplan guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott. pic.twitter.com/DRR6WBOjEk — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaGunderson) June 8, 2021

The $3.3million project (£2.3million), will consist of three, four-story buildings with one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

The Alrosa Villa hosted major hard rock and metal shows for 45 years.

Following Dimebag’s death, an annual event – Dimebash – was set up in California.

The last time the event was staged in 2019, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Pantera’s Rex Brown, and more played Pantera’s classic single ‘Walk’ in tribute to the late guitarist.

Pantera, who formed in 1981 and disbanded in 2003, lost another member of the band in June 2018. Darrell’s brother, Vinnie Paul, died aged 54 from severe coronary artery disease and an enlarged heart.

Since 2006, Paul drummed for HELLYEAH, a supergroup which featured Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and guitarist Greg Tribbett as well as Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell and bassist Jerry Montano.

Last year Anthrax also announced the release of their own whiskey, inspired by Dimebag Darrell.

The Healer, a limited edition bourbon, was named after Dimebag’s nickname for the drink.

“The first time I heard Dimebag refer to booze being a healer was when we were on tour together and I was really sick,” Anthrax’s Charlie Benante explained.

“He came onto our bus, opened my bunk curtain, gave me a shot of whiskey and said, ‘Booze is the healer.'”