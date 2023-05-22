VERIVERY announce 2023 Asia ‘Dream Shop’ fan concert tour

VERIVERY have announced their 2023 ‘Dream Shop’ fan concert tour of Asia.

The K-pop boyband are set to go on a three-city tour of Asia later this year. VERIVERY’s upcoming 2023 ‘Dream Shop’ fan concert tour will kick off with a two-day show in Seoul, South Korea, on June 24 and 25 at the Bluesquare Mastercard Hall.

In the following month, VERIVERY will then play one show in the Japanese city of Tokyo. Later in July, the K-pop boyband will also perform in Taipei, Taiwan on the 22nd.

Pre-sale tickets to the Seoul dates of VERIVERY’s Asia fan concert tour will go on sale at 8pm KST on May 30 for ₩110,000. Meanwhile, general sales start on June 1 at 8pm KST, with tickets going for ₩121,000.

More information about the Japan and Taiwan shows are set to be revealed soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

VERIVERY’s 2023 Asia ‘Dream Shop’ fan concert tour dates are:

JUNE

24: Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

25: Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

JULY

02: Tokyo, Japan

22: Taipei, Taiwan



News of VERIVERY’s 2023 Asia ‘Dream Shop’ fan concert tour comes just days after the boyband made their return with ‘Liminality – EP. Dream’. The project features the single ‘Crazy Like That’.

“The new album ‘Liminality – EP.Dream’ continues on Verivery’s expanded [fictional] universe, drawing stories of ‘dreams,’ the second process in finding the elements of happiness,” explained VERIVERY’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily.