Hear VERIVERY’s rock-inspired cover of IVE’s ‘Eleven’

K-pop boyband VERIVERY have performed a special rendition of rookie group IVE’s debut single ‘Eleven’.

During their recent appearance on It’s Live’s ‘Band Live Concert’ YouTube series, the seven-member boyband took on the rookie girl group’s hit December 2021 debut single, ‘Eleven’. Supported by a live band, VERIVERY performed their rock-inspired rendition of the song, complete with powerful new vocal riffs.

“It makes me dream a long dream / This room is a small heaven / I dance heartily to the point where I’m dizzy,” they sing during the song’s chorus. During their appearance on the channel, VERIVERY also performed their new single ‘Undercover’, from their debut studio album ‘Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole’, which arrived in late April.

‘Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole’ had been the follow-up to their March digital single ‘Series ‘O’ Round 0: Who’, which comprised the tracks ‘O’ and ‘Our Spring’, both of which are also included in the new full-length record.

VERIVERY debuted with their first mini-album ‘Veri-us’ under Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019. Comprising members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Youngseung and Kangmin, the septet had been the agency’s first boy band since the launch of VIXX in 2012.

“VIXX have a really big presence in K-pop, and it would be a lie to say that we don’t feel any pressure,” member Dongheon told NME in an interview for their 2021 mini-album ‘Series ‘O’ Round 2: Hole’.

“They have actually come along to our recordings to personally coach us in our facial expressions and all. While they are a bit more mature and sexy, I think we have a cuter image and style!”