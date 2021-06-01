VERIVERY’s Minchan returns to the group after eight-month hiatus

Minchan, the lead vocalist of K-pop boyband VERIVERY, has returned to the group after an eight-month hiatus.

His agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced the singer’s resumption of promotional activities in a statement on the group’s fan cafe page, per South Korean media outlet Star News. The company noted that Minchan had been diagnosed by a specialist, who assessed that it was “safe” for the singer to return.

“Minchan has been focusing on the treatment and restoring his health during his temporary hiatus,” Jellyfish wrote, as translated by Allkpop. “And after the specialist’s diagnosis, we are happy to announce that it is safe for him to return to the group. Minchan will resume activities as [a] VERIVERY member as of June 1st.”

The singer had initially gone on a temporary break in October 2020 after he had experienced “symptoms of psychological anxiety” while promoting the group’s fifth mini-album, ‘Face Us’. At the time, Jellyfish Entertainment said that “it has been deemed necessary for Minchan to have sufficient rest” and subsequently placed the singer on hiatus.

“As we came to this decision because the recovery of our artist is of utmost priority, we ask for your understanding,” Jellyfish said at the time, per Soompi. “We apologise for worrying fans who may have been upset by the sudden news. We will do our best to support Minchan in his recovery.”

During his hiatus, Minchan sat out of promotional activities for VERIVERY’s latest single album, ‘Series ‘O’ Round 1: Hall’. The three-track project featured the title track ‘Get Away’, which became the boyband’s first song to appear on the Gaon Download Chart, peaking at number 153.