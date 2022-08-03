VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour

VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America.
Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
2022 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O US & LATIN AMERICA Show Days
📍US Ticket Sales Open : August 4th (THU) @ 23:00 (KST) / 07:00 (PST)
Details on LATAM Ticket Sales will soon be announced
Ticket sales for their US shows will open on August 4, and ticketing details for their Latin American shows are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Find more info here.
The dates and venues for VERIVERY’s forthcoming tour are as follows:
September 2022
Wednesday 14 – Boston, The Cabot
Thursday 15 – New Haven, Toad’s Place
Friday 17 – Bethlehem, Musikfest Café
Sunday 18 – New York, Sony Hall
Wednesday 21 – Atlanta, Center Stage
Thursday 22 – Orlando, The Plaza Live
Saturday 24 – Covington, Madison Theater
Monday 26 – Chicago, Concord Music Hall
Wednesday 28 – Minneapolis, Skyway Theatre
Friday 30 – Lawrence, The Granada Theater
October 2022
Sunday 2 – Dallas, House of Blues
Wednesday 5 – San Antonio, Vibes Event Center
Friday 7 – Los Angeles, The Vermont
Sunday 9 – San Francisco, The Midway
Friday 14 – Santiago, Teatro Coliseo
Sunday 16 – Mexico City, Auditorio BlackBerry
Earlier this year, VERIVERY released their debut studio album ‘Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole’, which was led by the track ‘Undercover’. That record was preceded by the digital single ‘Series ‘O’ Round 0: Who’, which comprised the tracks ‘O’ and ‘Our Spring’.
VERIVERY debuted under Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019. Comprising members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Youngseung and Kangmin, the septet was the agency’s first boyband since the launch of VIXX in 2012.