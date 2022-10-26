VERIVERY announce new music with first teaser, due out next month

K-pop boyband VERIVERY are gearing up to release new music next month with ‘Tap Tap’.

VERIVERY announced their upcoming return to music earlier today (October 26) alongside the first glimpse at the forthcoming release. Titled ‘Tap Tap’, the group also unveiled November 14, 6pm KST as the project’s release date and time.

Other details, including those regarding ‘Tap Tap”s format, tracklist and more, are scarce at the time of publication, but are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The announcement of VERIVERY’s impending comeback comes on the heels of the seven-piece’s recently completed ‘PAGE : O’ tour of the US and Latin America. They played a total of 16 shows across September and October, with the tour ending in Mexico City on October 16.

The ‘PAGE: O’ tour was held in support of VERIVERY’s ‘Series ‘O” anthology of records, which concluded with their debut full-length studio record ‘Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole’ in April earlier this year. That album featured title track ‘Undercover’.

VERIVERY made their debut as artists under Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019. Comprising of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Youngseung and Kangmin, the septet was the agency’s first boyband since the launch of VIXX in 2012.

