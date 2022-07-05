Thailand’s Very Festival adds third date, announces Lauv as headliner

Thailand’s Very Festival has announced that it is expanding to three days this November, with the addition of Lauv as a headliner.

Today (July 5), the organisers shared that an additional date on November 25 will be added to the original two-day event, which was supposed to run on November 26 and 27. Other artists joining the fresh lineup include Singapore’s brb., Thai-Belgian singer Violette Wautier, Dept, Autta and another foreign act yet to be disclosed.

The announcement follows the addition of ADOY, Phum Viphurit, and pH-1, who were added to the bill on June 30. Previously announced acts include Boy Pablo and Keshi who were previously announced as headliners in May.

The first phase of tickets for the newly added date, which will be available at Ticket Melon, will begin on July 10 for THB2,600. Phase 2 and 3 tickets, priced at THB2,900 and THB3,200, respectively, will be made available after Phase 1 passes are sold out.

LAUV is expected to release his sophomore album called ‘All 4 Nothing’ on August 5. It will include his previously released tracks ‘Kids Are Born Stars’, ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’ and ‘26’.

brb. has released the solo track ‘on & on’ earlier this year. They also dropped collaborative singles ‘Cash Out’ with Haruno and ‘friends’ with SIRUP.

The current lineup for VERY Festival 2022 is:



Lauv

brb.

Violette Wautier

Dept

Autta

Keshi

Boy Pablo

ADOY

pH-1

Joan

Phum Viphurit

HYBS

Numcha

Rocketman