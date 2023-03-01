Sabrina Carpenter, DPR IAN and more to perform at VERY Summer Fest in Thailand this July

Thailand’s VERY Festival has announced the complete lineup for its upcoming summer spin-off, VERY Summer Fest.

The two-day event is set to take place on July 29 and 30, though only a lineup for the 29th has been revealed so far. The July 29 lineup will feature Sabrina Carpenter and DPR IAN as headliners. Other performers slated to take the stage include RINI, Dhruv, Denise Julia, xooos, SILVY and Milena.

Check out the lineup below.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmelon. Single-day tickets will cost THB2,000, THB2,5000 and THB2,900 for phase 1, 2 and 3 sales accordingly. Two-day passes will cost THB3,200, THB4,500 and THB4,800 for all three phases.

VERY Festival took place as a three-day affair in November 2022. The festival featured Franz Ferdinand, Keshi, pH-1, Lauv, Phum Viphurit, SILVY, The Kooks, Fiji Blue, Autta, Violette Wautier, Valentina Ploy and more.

The current lineup for VERY Summer Fest 2023 is:

July 29:

Sabrina Carpenter

DPR IAN

RINI

Dhruv

Denise Julia

xooos

SILVY

Melina

July 30:

Lineup TBC

Other major festivals set to take place in Thailand this year include the Asia debut of Rolling Loud, Siam Songkran and S2O, all of which will take place in April.