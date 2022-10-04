Viagra Boys fan grates cheese over concertgoer’s head during Desert Daze set

Viagra Boys performed at the Desert Daze festival in Perris, California last week. During their set, one fan – situated close to the front of the band’s crowd – was spotted grating cheese over the head of a fellow concertgoer.

The unconventional behaviour was spotted by photographer Oscar Moreno, who snapped a shot of the grater-wielding concertgoer in action. He shared it on Twitter overnight, after the incident was referenced by Stereogum managing editor Chris DeVille.

According to DeVille, the cheesy attendee – who, at the time of writing, has not yet been identified – was seen grating cheese over the heads of multiple crowd members.

The response to Viagra Boys’ cheesy fan has been one of intrigue, with one Twitter user writing: “I need to know the full story behind why an audience member during the Viagra Boys’ set at Desert Daze broke out a block of cheese and started grating cheese on top of other people’s heads. I also look forward to any potential head cheese puns.”

Another user suggested that the cheese-grating concertgoer should square off against the person that shat in the pit at a Turnstile show last September.

Elsewhere at Desert Daze, Tame Impala celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their second album, ‘Lonerism’, by performing it in full. As well as rarities like ‘Be Above It’, ‘Music To Walk Home By’ and ‘Sun’s Coming Up’, the set featured the first-ever live performance of deep cut ‘She Just Won’t Believe Me’.

Viagra Boys are currently touring in support of their third album, ‘Cave World’, which arrived back in July via Year0001 and featured the singles ‘Ain’t No Thief’, ‘Troglodyte’ and ‘Punk Rock Loser’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Mark Beaumont wrote: “If the worst of times brings out the worst in people, Viagra Boys are set to be icons of the age, and ‘Cave World’ its defining document. As scientists prepare a time capsule of humanity for future species to find, it’s a shoo-in.”