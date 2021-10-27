Viagra Boys founding member Benjamin Vallé has died

Former Viagra Boys guitarist and founding member Benjamin Vallé has died at the age of 47, according to a social media statement from the band.

Posting on Instagram today (October 27), the statement reads: “it brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of viagra boys, Benjamin, has passed.

“Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing. benjamin or ‘benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and i will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together.

“Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one [of] the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien.

“Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for benis. its what he’d have wanted.”

The band’s Sebastian Murphy added his own tribute via his personal Instagram account, writing in Swedish: “Rest in peace my beloved beloved Benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. See you in the cosmos.”

Vallé was one of the founders of the Swedish punk band, which was formed in Stockholm in 2015. His cause of death is not yet known.

This is a developing story