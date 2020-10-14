Listen to Viagra Boys’ new single ‘Ain’t Nice’ from upcoming album ‘Welfare Jazz’

Viagra Boys have announced their new album ‘Welfare Jazz’ – check out the upcoming record’s latest single ‘Ain’t Nice’ below.

Set for release on January 8, 2021 via YEAR0001, the album marks the Swedish post-punk band’s first LP since their 2018 debut ‘Street Worms’.

Viagra Boys have paired their new album announcement today (October 14) with the release of the record’s latest single ‘Ain’t Nice’ – the video for which you can see below.

Speaking about ‘Welfare Jazz’ — which was produced by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira) as well as past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife) — singer Sebastian Murphy explained: “I’m not good at talking about politics, but everything is political when it comes down to it.

“I’d rather write a song about being defeated, which usually comes from a real place and says a lot,” he added. “We wrote these songs at a time when I had been in a long-term relationship, taking drugs every day, and being an asshole.

“I didn’t really realise what an asshole I was until it was too late, and a lot of the record has to do with coming to terms with the fact that I’d set the wrong goals for myself.”

You can see the tracklist for Viagra Boys’ ‘Welfare Jazz’ below.

1. ‘Ain’t Nice’

2. ‘Cold Play’

3. ‘Toad’

4. ‘The Old Dog’

5. ‘Into The Sun’

6. ‘Creatures’

7. ‘6 Shooter’

8. ‘Best In Show II’

9. ‘Secret Canine Agent’

10. ‘I Feel Alive’

11. ‘Girls & Boys’

12. ‘To The Country’

13. ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’

Viagra Boys will tour in the UK and Ireland in June 2021 – you can see their upcoming live dates below.

June 2021

1 – Concorde 2, Brighton

2 – NUSU Basement, Newcastle

3 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

4 – The Forum, London

5 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

6 – O2 Academy, Dublin

8 – The Ritz, Manchester

9 – The Mill, Birmingham

10 – SXW, Bristol