Video of Filipino rock band Mayonnaise playing 2021 gig showing little social distancing draws flak

A recent video of Filipino rock band Mayonnaise playing a gig to a crowded audience, some of whom were not wearing face masks, has drawn criticism online over an apparent disregard for social distancing.

Earlier this week, a YouTube user uploaded a video of Mayonnaise performing ‘Tayo Na Lang Dalawa’ at Conspiracy Garden Café in Quezon City on February 12. Based on the band’s schedule for February 2021, which they shared on social media, it was a birthday gig.

Advertisement

A Twitter user who saw the video criticised the apparent lack of social distancing it showed, and questioned why some patrons weren’t wearing face masks. The user, who told NME he wished to remain anonymous, also spotted that the uploader changed the year in the video’s title from its original 2021 to 2019.

The user’s public tweets about the video gained hundreds of likes and shares overnight. At the time of writing, the video has been set to private.

A representative for Mayonnaise declined comment to NME, deferring questions to the production team behind the event.

The gig was organised by production company Final Round Promotions. When contacted by NME, a Final Round representative said that the person who uploaded the video was not affiliated with them, and that health protocols were followed when they hosted the gig at Conspiracy Garden Café’s outdoor area. They also said an official statement from Final Round Promotions would be forthcoming.

Tita de Quiros, manager of the venue Conspiracy Garden Café, told NME that the establishment enforces standard mask- and face shield-wearing protocols, social distancing and contact tracing. They turned down reservations and walk-ins for February 12, de Quiros said, and set a limit on the number of guests allowed to attend the birthday gig.

Advertisement

The restaurant and music venue has been hosting outdoor gigs since September with clearance and a permit from the Quezon City government, de Quiros said. Its inner rooms are now used as holding areas for musicians.

Quezon City, which is part of the National Capital Region, is currently under general community quarantine. According to the latest memo from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, restaurants and cafés are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity and must follow standard social distancing rules. On January 28, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, “Only up to 10 people can gather in GCQ areas.”

De Quiros said that Mayonnaise were compliant with health and safety protocols, and remained in their holding area until their performance. But when the band began to play their last song, attendees “started crowding and taking photos and videos despite repeated warnings by the emcee and myself,” she said.

“I didn’t leave [until] the last customers who stayed for selfies were flushed out. Some guys still hung out at the parking lot next door and I drove them away,” she added.

De Quiros also claimed that Final Round Promotions “had more guests than expected and therefore we opened the indoor areas to avoid crowding outside”. The FRP representative said they followed the 50-guest limit.

Last year, the band released their eighth studio album ‘Friends & Family’, featuring ‘Ang Kutis’ with Barbie Almalbis and ‘Park Chae-Young’, a track inspired by BLACKPINK’s Rosé. They also collaborated with I Belong To The Zoo, Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan and rapper Gloc-9 on the album.