Video of punters fighting during Olivia Rodrigo set at iHeartRadio Music Festival goes viral

A video of two women fighting during Olivia Rodrigo‘s live performance of ‘drivers license’ at iHeartRadio Music Festival has gone viral.

Her appearance at the Las Vegas festival yesterday (September 19) marked her first show of the year, with Rodrigo calling it “a really special day for me”. Videos of the crowd singing along to her live rendition of ‘drivers license’ were shared on social media, along with another clip of two women getting into a fight during the track.

The video, originally shared to TikTok by user @fww.shelli, shows one woman striking the other with punches before being pulled away. Watch the nasty altercation below.

Just last week, Rodrigo performed her single ‘good 4 u’ at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, backed by a troupe of choreographed dancers. She took home awards in three of the five categories she was nominated for, winning Best New Artist, Song of the Year for ‘drivers license’ and Push Performance of the Year.

Rodrigo released her debut album ‘SOUR’ back in May, with NME giving the record four stars in its review.

“For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real,” the review read.

“This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”